IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

The Sri Lankan speedster will join the Knight Riders at a reserve price of INR 50 Lakh.

In a significant turn of events, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially announced the inclusion of Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera as the replacement for the injured English pacer, Gus Atkinson, in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Atkinson, secured by KKR for his base price of Rs 1 crore during the IPL mini-auction, unfortunately, sustained an injury, paving the way for Chameera to join the squad at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Chameera, known for his pace and variations, recently suffered a left quadriceps injury during the first ODI against Afghanistan. Consequently, he was ruled out of the subsequent three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, and there remains uncertainty regarding his participation in the upcoming Bangladesh series. All eyes will be on Chameera's recovery as Sri Lanka is yet to finalize their squad for the upcoming tour.

The Sri Lankan speedster previously made his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 edition, where he showcased his skills by taking nine wickets at an average of 42.67 and conceding runs at 8.73 runs per over. Notably, Chameera had the opportunity to work with former LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who is now associated with his new franchise, KKR.

With this latest addition, KKR's updated full squad for IPL 2024 now includes a mix of experienced players and promising talents. The squad features notable names such as Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, and the newly acquired Dushmantha Chameera, adding depth and diversity to the team's bowling attack.

KKR's updated squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sakib Hussain & Dushmantha Chameera.