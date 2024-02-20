IPL 2024: 17th Season of Indian Premier League to start from this date; check details

The entire IPL 2024 tournament will be held in India.

IPL 2024: The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 22, league chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI on Tuesday. He added that the cash-rich league will be held entirely in the country despite the coinciding general elections. The dates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are expected to be announced early next month.

Only the schedule of the first 15 days will be announced and the roster for the remaining games will be decided after the announcement of the general election dates, he said. "We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," said Dhumal.

Considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the cash-rich league's conclusion, the final is likely to be held on May 26. The elections are expected to be held in April and May. This is the main reason why the schedule for the IPL's 17th edition has not been unveiled yet.

The players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December 2023. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of IPL. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 24.75 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

