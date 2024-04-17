IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as star pacer rejoins team, check details

At present, Rahul-led LSG are in the fifth place with three wins and equal number of losses under their belt.

Ahead of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 19, there's good news for LSG fans. Mayank Yadav, who was nursing a minor injury, is back to bowling at full speed. His return is a big boost for the team. In IPL 2024, Mayank has been a standout player with his fast bowling and accurate yorkers, taking six wickets in just three matches.

Mayank got injured during LSG's win against Gujarat Titans and missed the next two matches against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In his absence, LSG lost both games. LSG's official social media account shared a video of Mayank practicing at the nets on Wednesday.

Mayank has bowled two of the fastest deliveries this season, reaching speeds of 155.8 kmph and 156.7 kmph. Many cricket experts are impressed with his pace and accuracy, suggesting he could be a strong contender for India's T20 World Cup squad.