IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

The pacer has joined LSG for a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made a change to their squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. They've brought in New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry as a replacement for David Willey. Willey, who retired from international cricket last year, withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. LSG announced this ahead of their match against Punjab at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.





Lucknow Super Giants pick Matt Henry as a replacement for David Willey



Earlier, Lucknow's head coach, Justin Langer, had revealed that Willey would miss the first half of the IPL due to commitments in other leagues. While, Mark Wood, another key player for Lucknow, also opted out of the IPL after a stellar performance last season.

Regarding Matt Henry's recent performances, he has previous IPL experience with Punjab and Chennai. In 2017, he played two matches for Punjab, taking one wicket. Last year, he missed the World Cup due to injury but returned strongly in the T20I series against Pakistan, claiming five wickets. Henry showcased his bowling skills in New Zealand's home Tests against Australia and South Africa, grabbing 23 wickets in four matches, including two five-wicket hauls. Overall, in 131 T20 matches, Henry has taken 151 wickets with an economy rate of 8.39.

Currently, Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, is at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.000. They began their campaign with a loss to Rajasthan. With seven teams already securing at least one win in the tournament, Lucknow is eager to open their account and start their journey positively.