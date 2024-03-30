Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money laundering case

Bank Holidays April 2024: Branches to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for tomorrow’s INDIA bloc rally; check routes to avoid

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

8 foods diabetic patients must eat

This Mughal emperor imprisoned his own father

8 foods that are healthy but not 'nutritious'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Rajinikanth welcomes team Manjummel Boys at his Chennai home, fans demand Chidambaram to collaborate with superstar

Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Big boost for LSG as New Zealand's pacer joins team ahead of PBKS clash, replaces...

The pacer has joined LSG for a base price of Rs 1.25 crore.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made a change to their squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. They've brought in New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry as a replacement for David Willey. Willey, who retired from international cricket last year, withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. LSG announced this ahead of their match against Punjab at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Earlier, Lucknow's head coach, Justin Langer, had revealed that Willey would miss the first half of the IPL due to commitments in other leagues. While, Mark Wood, another key player for Lucknow, also opted out of the IPL after a stellar performance last season. 

Regarding Matt Henry's recent performances, he has previous IPL experience with Punjab and Chennai. In 2017, he played two matches for Punjab, taking one wicket. Last year, he missed the World Cup due to injury but returned strongly in the T20I series against Pakistan, claiming five wickets. Henry showcased his bowling skills in New Zealand's home Tests against Australia and South Africa, grabbing 23 wickets in four matches, including two five-wicket hauls. Overall, in 131 T20 matches, Henry has taken 151 wickets with an economy rate of 8.39.

Currently, Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, is at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.000. They began their campaign with a loss to Rajasthan. With seven teams already securing at least one win in the tournament, Lucknow is eager to open their account and start their journey positively.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR...

Crew box office collection day 1: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti’s film registers 3rd highest-opening of 2024, collects...

Meet Bollywood's glamour girl, who gave India's first ever bold photoshoot, then quit films, moved to Pakistan due to...

DNA TV Show: Analysis on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand extended till April 1 in liquor policy case

Mukhtar Ansari's death: Security beefed up in UP's Ghazipur, last rites at 10 am

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement