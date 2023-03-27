IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's RCB unveils their new Jersey, Chris Gayle and AB de Villers sign official retirement

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were seen on the stage with the new jersey that looks pretty same as the previous one. However, A little variation in the pattern with the Golden logo makes the jersey look more attractive.

RCB unbox event, unpacked a plethora of excitement for their fans on Sunday (March 26) at M Chinnaswamy in Bangalore. The event witnessed a reunion of its star players, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle at their home ground. Not only the reunion but the franchise also unveiled its new jersey just five days ahead of the 16th edition of IPL.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were seen on the stage with the new jersey that looks pretty same as the previous one. However, A little variation in the pattern with the Golden logo makes the jersey look more attractive. Whereas the track pants will be red once again.

Here a full look of RCB new Jersey pic.twitter.com/VqqIvIs0R2 — Ayush (@vkkings007) March 26, 2023

Two of the star players Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers signed their jerseys as they officially retired from the IPL. Both players were also facilitated by the guard of honour for their contribution to the team. When asked about their will to still play for the franchise. RCB Left-handed opener mockingly said, “I am ready to do it (play again for RCB).” While ABD ruled himself out with a pretty clear reply “I think the team is very good at the moment and I don’t think we fit in the team now.”

While talking about the retirement of both players, Kohli said, “It’s great to be back here. It's an honour to retire their jerseys. These two guys are from different countries and see the love they have garnered here. This is beyond the game. We used to call Gayle ‘Joker’ in the dressing room. The stadium was fully packed to see the annual return of their star players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first match of IPL 2023 against 5 times Champion Mumbai Indians on April 2.