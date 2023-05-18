IPL 2023: Virat Kohli bowls in the nets, beats Glenn Maxwell during RCB's special training session - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab



In preparation for the highly anticipated match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RCB's former captain, Virat Kohli, was spotted bowling to star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis during their net sessions. The two franchises are set to face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18.

As the Bengaluru-based franchise geared up for the crucial clash, their players were seen putting in the hard work during their net sessions. In a surprising turn of events, Kohli, known for his exceptional batting skills, took on the role of a bowler and was seen delivering some impressive balls to du Plessis and Maxwell. The franchise even shared an exciting clip of the trio training hard on their social media handle.

“K.G.F Chapter 3. A Game Day special featuring Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis, and they are ready to rock in Hyderabad! #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #SRHvRCB,” captioned RCB on their Twitter handle.

It is worth noting that the three batters in the team are currently enjoying a successful campaign, leading the run-scoring charts in the ongoing IPL 2023. The team's skipper, Faf du Plessis, is currently holding the coveted IPL Orange Cap with an impressive 631 runs in 12 matches, including seven half-centuries.

Maxwell, on the other hand, has been displaying his lethal best on numerous occasions, which has helped him accumulate 384 runs in 12 appearances, with five half-centuries to his name. Despite facing criticism for his peculiar batting approach, Kohli has managed to amass 438 runs in 12 matches, featuring six fifties, at an average of 39.82.

As for the team's overall performance, Faf du Plessis and his men are currently placed fifth on the IPL Points Table, with six wins and as many losses, at a Net Run Rate of 0.166. With just two more games to go in their group phase campaign, the Men in Red and Gold will be aiming to secure comprehensive victories to solidify their spot in the playoffs.

The team will be playing their last away game against Hyderabad before returning to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to face the defending champions, Gujarat Titans. It is worth noting that Hardik Pandya's Titans were the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs' Qualifier 1.

