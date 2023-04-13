Search icon
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's fifty guides Gujarat Titans to 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings

Mohit Sharma made a triumphant return to the IPL, delivering an outstanding performance with figures of 2/18.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings with a brilliant 49-ball-67. Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a perfect start, but was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada, who became the fastest player to claim 100 wickets in IPL history.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans put on a tight bowling performance, restricting Punjab Kings to 153/8 in 20 overs. Matthew Short smashed 36 runs, while Jitesh Sharma scored 25. Shahrukh Khan and Sam Curran also contributed with 22 runs each. 

Mohit Sharma made a triumphant return to the IPL, delivering an outstanding performance with figures of 2/18. His efforts helped the Gujarat Titans restrict the Punjab Kings to a score of 153 for eight. In response, Shubman Gill took charge of the chase, displaying his mastery with a brilliant 67 off 49 balls. Finally, Rahul Tewatia sealed the deal for the Titans with a crucial four.

Prior to this match, Shikhar Dhawan had been in top form this season, but unfortunately, he was unable to make a significant impact with the bat. The only player who managed to find any consistent flow with the bat was Matthew Short.

Overall, it was an impressive performance from Gujarat Titans, who showed great skill and determination on the field. With Shubman Gill leading the way, they were able to secure a well-deserved victory over Punjab Kings.

