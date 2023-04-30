IPL 2023: Preity Zinta recalls hilarious time when she made 120 'Aloo Parathas' for Punjab Kings players - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

Since its inception, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a perfect blend of entertainment and cricket. The league has attracted numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry who have either become brand ambassadors or owned prominent teams in the cash-rich tournament. One of the most well-known owners of the IPL is veteran Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who co-owns the Punjab Kings, formerly known as the Kings XI Punjab.

Zinta has always shared a great bond with her team members, and she recently revealed a hilarious incident that occurred during one of the earlier editions of the IPL. In the second season of the IPL in 2009, which was held in South Africa due to the Lok Sabha Elections back home, the team craved for some Indian food.

In an interaction with Star Sports, the actress revealed that she had made 120 aloo parathas for the team, which was a hit among the players.

"First time I realised, ladke khaate kitne hai (how much do the boys eat). We were in South Africa, and the hotel staff served a thakela, sadela (bad and soggy) Then I told them, 'I will teach you to make aloo paratha'. Seeing that, the boys asked if I can make all paranthas for them. I told them that I will make aloo parathas if they win the next match. They won it. Then I made 120 aloo parathas. After that I have stopped making aloo parathas," Preity said.

Currently, the Punjab Kings are placed fifth on the table after securing a thrilling win against the high-flying Chennai Super Kings. In the match, CSK batted first and scored a mammoth 200 runs. However, the PBKS batters performed exceptionally well, and Sikandar Raza kept his nerves to secure a last-ball win by scoring seven runs off the final over.

