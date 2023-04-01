Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: The KL Rahul-led LSG team had an impressive debut season, securing nine wins from 14 group-stage matches and finishing in third place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
LSG vs DC, Dream11 Prediction

The highly anticipated 3rd match of the IPL 2023 season is set to take place on Saturday, April 1, as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. 

The KL Rahul-led LSG team had an impressive debut season, securing nine wins from 14 group-stage matches and finishing in third place. However, their hopes of advancing were dashed when they lost the Eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14 runs while chasing a daunting 207 runs. 

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals finished in fifth place in the points table last season, with only seven wins from 14 games. David Warner was the standout performer for the team, scoring 432 runs from 12 innings, while Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav impressed with the ball, taking 16 and 21 wickets respectively. 

Unfortunately, the Capitals will be without their star player Rishabh Pant, who sustained injuries in a car accident last December. However, they have brought in some new talent, including Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Mukesh Kumar, and the experienced duo of Manish Pandey and Ishant Sharma.

Match Details

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: 1st April, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team

Captain – David Warner

Vice-captain – Axar Patel

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

Batters – David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

LSG vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (c), David Warner (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

READ| IPL 2023: Who is Sandeep Warrier, Mumbai Indians' replacement for injured star Jasprit Bumrah?

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.