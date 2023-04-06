IPL 2023: How much does CSK skipper MS Dhoni earn per IPL match? Know salary, net worth

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (File photo)

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has kicked off, one of the most paid players in the stellar cricket tournament remains Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni was one of the highest-sold players during the IPL 2023 auction.

Chennai Super Kings chose to retain IPL star performer MS Dhoni for a whopping amount of Rs 12 crore, with the former Indian skipper being the captain of CSK once again. This means that MS Dhoni’s per-match salary for IPL 2023 is hefty.

MS Dhoni also emerged as the highest taxpayer in the state of Jharkhand for the last fiscal year, as the Income Tax Department reported that Dhoni paid an impressive Rs 38 crore in advance tax for the financial year ending on March 31, 2023.

It is estimated that MS Dhoni’s yearly income, including his IPL match fees, investments, and businesses, remains upwards of Rs 130 crore. The Indian star player’s yearly income remains unaffected despite his retirement from international cricket.

MS Dhoni’s per match salary in IPL 2023

There are a total of 74 matches in the Indian Premier League, with each of the 10 teams playing a total of 14 matches maximum. This means that if CSK plays 14 matches in IPL 2023, MS Dhoni’s per match salary in IPL 2023 will be around Rs 85.71 lakhs.

Further, it is estimated that over the last 15 seasons of IPL, MS Dhoni has earned upwards of Rs 176 crore, being the captain of CSK and his hefty retention fees. Further, MS Dhoni has a total net worth of over Rs 900 crore, counting his investments and businesses.

MS Dhoni was recently lauded by cricket fans after he led CSK to the first victory of the season against Lucknow Super Giants, finishing off the match in style after hitting back-to-back sixes.

