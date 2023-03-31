IPL 2023: GT vs CSK, Match Preview: Head to Head, full squads, likely playing XIs, venue details and more

IPL 2023: GT vs CSK, Match Preview

The highly anticipated 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally set to kick off on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening game will see defending champions Gujarat Titans take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, with MS Dhoni making a comeback to lead the latter team. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will be eager to replicate his heroics from last year.

However, both teams are facing challenges with the unavailability of some players. David Miller of the Titans is still in South Africa and will only arrive on April 2 after playing two ODIs against the Netherlands. On the other hand, CSK will miss two Sri Lankan players, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, who are currently in New Zealand for the ongoing limited-overs series.

Despite these setbacks, both teams will be looking to start the season on a high note, especially after their contrasting performances in the previous edition.

Match Details

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: 31 March, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Head-to-head

During the previous season, the Gujarat Titans emerged victorious in both of their matches against CSK. The first match was won by a margin of 3 wickets, while the second was won by an impressive 7 wickets.

Performace of both teams in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans - Played - 14, Won - 10, Lost - 4

Chennai Super Kings - Played - 14, Won- 4, Lost - 10

Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

CSK vs GT Predicted playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

