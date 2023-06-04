IPL 2023 final: Sakshi Dhoni’s viral reaction after MS Dhoni got out on 0 in CSK vs GT match, watch video

MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni (File photo)

Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL 2023 trophy earlier this week, winning MS Dhoni his fifth IPL champion title in the total of sixteen seasons. However, the CSK skipper’s performance in the final match had a very peculiar reaction from his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni has been in the IPL 2023 stands throughout the season along with their daughter Ziva Dhoni, cheering on for Chennai Super Kings. She was doing the same during the final match against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans when Dhoni came to bat.

When CSK was a crucial point in the match at 149/4 score, skipper MS Dhoni came down to bat. However, in a major disappointment to his fans, Dhoni got dismissed on his first ball, getting out on 0 runs during the CSK vs GT final.

Apart from a major disappointment to his fans, it seemed that his wife Sakshi Dhoni was also not too happy with the CSK skipper’s wicket. MS Dhoni’s wife from the stand gave a peculiar reaction, which has since been going viral on social media.

Despite MS Dhoni getting out on 0 runs in the IPL 2023 final match, which was halted and then shortened due to the rain, CSK players Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja pushed the team over the edge and won the team its fifth IPL trophy.

The CSK vs GT match was a nail-biter till the end, with Chennai Super Kings needing 10 runs on the last two balls. However, Ravindra Jadeja finished off the match in style, hitting a 6 and then a 4 on the final balls of the IPL 2023 final.

Chennai Super Kings has now tied with Mumbai Indians for the most IPL trophy wins in the tournament’s history, while Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill created his own records, clinching a massive cash prize.

