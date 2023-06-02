From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricketers unveil the origins and anecdotes behind their nicknames - Watch

Virat Kohli(L), MS Dhoni (Courtesy: Twitter)

The Indian cricket team's stars have garnered a massive fan following across the country, owing to the emotional connection that fans share with these players. It is a common sight to witness fans calling out to their favorite players by the nicknames that their teammates have bestowed upon them. Thanks to the stump mic and various camera angles, it is easy to identify the nicknames of the players within the squad.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, where the players themselves revealed the stories and reasons behind their nicknames. In this video, the legendary India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, disclosed that he was earlier called "Mahii," but the name got tweaked when he entered the Indian team.

“My nickname is Maahi, it used to be Mahii but it was half of my full name but everybody started calling me Maahi so I thought it’s better off with one name. So I change it to Maahi," Dhoni said.

As Virat Kohli reminisced about his childhood, he walked down memory lane.

“My nickname is Chiku. I got it because I have big ears and back in the day when I was chubby I cut my hair very short and one of our coaches in Delhi, told me you look like Chiku the rabbit from Champak comics, so that’s how I got the nickname and then it starts with me from there on," Kohli said.

Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina shared the fascinating stories behind their respective nicknames, setting themselves apart from their fellow Indian players.

“My nickname is Jaddu because everybody calls me Jaddu since I have made my debut for India because my surname is Jadeja, everybody like to call me like Jaddu in short form," Ravindra Jadeja said.

“My nickname is Sonu, when I was young then somebody call me Sonu," Suresh Raina added.

Mumbaikars Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma also revealed the people who gave them the famous nicknames.

“My nickname is Ajju. Simple reason, my mother, my father everyone, my wife grandmother, grandfather because they likes to call me Ajju so that’s a reason," Rahane said

“People call me Gabbar and Jay and I like both of them," Shikhar Dhawan asserted

“My nickname Shaana and was given to me by none other another Yuvraj Singh, and because he feels I am the Shaan of the team," Rohit added.

Ravichandran Ashwin also disclosed the reason behind his affection for his nickname, Ash. Accompanying him were esteemed Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who also shared insights into the origins of their moniker.

“My nickname is Ash and the name comes from shortening the whole name of mine, and I like the name because of the Bollywood connection. A Bollywood superstar shares the name with me," he added.

“My nickname is Yuvi because it’s easy for everyone to pronounce than Yuvraj," the southpaw said.

“My nickname is Sonu but I got this name for Bhajji but I don’t know where it has come from. But yeah. Now, people call me Bhajji more than Harbhajan Singh," the veteran spinner added.

READ| What will happen if the WTC 2023 Final between India and Australia ends in a draw?