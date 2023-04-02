Search icon
IPL 2023: Dhanashree Verma gets emotional while cheering for husband Yuzvendra Chahal during SRH vs RR match, Watch

Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, who was also in the stands, could not contain her emotions as she clapped animatedly to celebrate the wicket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On Sunday, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced off in the fourth match of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the toss and chose to bowl first, but his decision proved to be a costly mistake as RR posted a massive total of 203/4 in their designated 20 overs. The Sanju Samson-led side was led by half-centuries from Jos Buttler, Yashaswai Jaiswal, and Samson himself.

Buttler and Jaiswal both scored 54 runs, while captain Samson scored 55 runs off the 32 balls he faced. Shimron Hetmyer also contributed an unbeaten 22* off just 16 balls. Although it seemed like a batting pitch when RR was batting, the track seemed to favor the bowlers in the second innings.

Trent Boult got RR off to a flying start as he bowled a maiden over and topped it off with two wickets. Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook tried to bail SRH out, but Yuzvendra Chahal struck to break the partnership. The RR leggie clean-bowled Brook with a flipper, and the visiting fans were elated. Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, who was also in the stands, could not contain her emotions as she clapped animatedly to celebrate the wicket.

Watch:

Chahal did not stop there as the leggie went on to claim three more wickets in the game. The RR spinner got the best of Mayank Agarwal, Adil Rashid, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim four wickets in his 4 overs. Other notable performers with the ball for RR included Trent Boult (2/21), Jason Holder (1/16), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/27).

Rajasthan Royals won their opening Ipl 2023 match by 72 runs.

READ| SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Buttler, Chahal shine as Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

 

