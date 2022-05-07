IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 68, Yuzvendra Chahal's 3fer helps Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Taking the game almost till the last ball, Shimron Hetmyer stuck till the end to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) win the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 wickets. Victory for RR means Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2022.

Rajasthan came out all guns blazing as young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led the way. Jos Buttler was able to smash 20 runs in the fourth over alone before he fell off the last ball of that same over.

RR captain Sanju Samson also came in and continued in the same vein with Jaiswal, trying to maintain a run rate of close to 10. While Samson fell on 23 off 12 balls, Jaiswal went on to score a half-century.

However, his fine innings did come to an end as he fell to Arshdeep Singh. But, nothing could really stop RR with Shimron Hetmyer and Devdutt Padikkal at the crease.

Hetmyer in the last over, bowled by Rahul Chahar had smashed a maximum in the second ball and had levelled the score. However, the side had to wait for two more balls just to a get one run to victory, and the batter did not disappoint.

Earlier, Punjab Kings had smashed 67 runs in the last five overs, courtesy of Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone had helped post a total of 189/5. The partnership between the duo was worth 50 runs and it came in just 26 balls.

But, it was Jonny Bairstow, who had to build the base for the lower-order batter to come in and smash. Bairstow, went on to score his first half-century of the season. For RR, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowler who scalped a 3fer and sent back Bhanuka Rajapakse, Jonny Bairstow and Mayank Agarwal.

With this 3fer, he has also completed taking 20 wickets this season and this has now become the fourth time he has achieved this feat in his IPL career.