IPL 2022: Jos Buttler takes one handed stunner to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan during PBKS vs RR clash

Jos Buttler takes one handed stunner

What can Jos Buttler not do? From smashing 100s to now taking a screamer, the Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s catch sent back Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Shikhar Dhawan for 12 runs.

In fact, Jos Buttler took the catch during R Ashwin's over when Dhawan shimmied down the track to wristily lift the ball over mid-on.

However, he did not go too hard at it and made decent contact. He could have cleared most fielders, however, it was Buttler who was at mid-on. The RR batter backpedalled and timed his jump perfectly to pluck a one-handed stunner with his right hand.

READ | Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin plays chess with Yashasvi Jaiswal, chess federation of India reacts

The screamer from Buttler gave RR the breakthrough and a wicket in the very first over for Ashwin.

WATCH:

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The 2014 finalist Punjab has fielded an unchanged playing eleven while Rajasthan made one change with Karun Nair missing out for Yashaswi Jaiswal.

In the head-to-head tally, Rajasthan Royals lead 13-10 against Punjab Kings. In the IPL 2022 points table, Punjab Kings are placed seventh with five wins and five defeats in 10 matches, while Rajasthan Royals are in the third spot with six wins and four defeats in 10 matches.