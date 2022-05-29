IPL 2022 RR vs GT: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch and weather report for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans will be taking on Rajasthan Royals for the third time in the final match of this season of the Tata IPL. Gujarat Titans ended at the top of the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Rajasthan Royals finished at the second spot on the points table.

READ: GT vs RR Final Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Both these teams have faced twice in the season so far with Gujarat winning on both occasions. Recently Gujarat beat Rajasthan in Qualifier 1.

Gujarat Titans had a four-day gap to prepare for the IPL 2022 final after winning the first qualifier on May 24. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have reached their first final ever since winning the title in 2008.

RR vs GT weather forecast

The evening of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 final will be warm and clear. The temperature is expected to be around 30 to 35 degrees. There was no dew in the second qualifier and will not be any in the final as well.

RR vs GT pitch report

The pitch was a little difficult for stroke-making as it was not coming onto the bat as expected. There was a fair bounce on the surface which stayed even throughout the contest. Spinners had assistance on the wicket as had the pacers.

RR vs GT probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson