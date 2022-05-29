UEFA Champions League final delayed by 36 minutes as the fans try to storm into the stadium forcefully

UEFA Champions League Final

The kick-off of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed for security reasons, a stadium announcer said on Saturday. "The kick-off must be delayed for some minutes for security reasons," the announcer said 15 minutes before the 2100 local time (1900GMT) scheduled start of the match.

"The start of the match is delayed due to the late arrival of fans. More information will follow in 15 minutes maximum," it was announced later.

“Supporters attempted to penetrate the stadium. They forced their way through the first filter. The screening at the Stade de France is watertight,” French police said in a statement.

Reuters TV footage showed riot police chasing fans outside the stadium as they ran away and others being escorted away. Players from both teams were on the pitch warming up.

Talking about the game, Vinicius Junior's second-half tap-in steered Real Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday for the Spanish champions' record-extending 14th European Cup victory.

Vinicius tapped in at the far post from a Federico Valverde pass in the 59th minute after Liverpool had completely dominated the first half, to secure Real's fourth European crown in the last seven years.

Six-time European champions Liverpool, who had come close in the 21st minute through Sadio Mane when his low drive was tipped onto the post by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, tried to bounce back but the keeper made a string of key saves in the second half.

