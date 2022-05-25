IPL 2022 RCB vs LSG: Eden Gardens pitch and weather report for RCB vs LSG eliminator match

Lucknow Super Giants qualified for the playoffs with 18 points and was third on the points table. They won nine games and lost five on their way to the playoffs. KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock scored 500-plus runs so far.
READ: IPL 2022 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match
RCB, on the other hand, needs to get their game right. Though RCB beat LSG earlier in the season, heading into this game, they look the more potent of the two sides.
Unlike Qualifier 1, the losing team will not get a second chance and will be knocked out of the competition. Both teams will be heading into this knockout clash having won their respective last league matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - Weather forecast