IPL 2022 RCB vs LSG: Eden Gardens pitch and weather report for RCB vs LSG eliminator match

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Lucknow Super Giants qualified for the playoffs with 18 points and was third on the points table. They won nine games and lost five on their way to the playoffs. KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock scored 500-plus runs so far.

RCB, on the other hand, needs to get their game right. Though RCB beat LSG earlier in the season, heading into this game, they look the more potent of the two sides.

Unlike Qualifier 1, the losing team will not get a second chance and will be knocked out of the competition. Both teams will be heading into this knockout clash having won their respective last league matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - Eden Gardens, Kolkata - Weather forecast

Kolkata is going through a phase where it is seeing incessant rains in the evening after being largely hot throughout the day. There is no reserve day in place for the Qualifiers and the Eliminator and if no play is possible, RCB will be eliminated as they are placed fourth in the points table with an NRR of -0.253.

RCB vs LSG- Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The Eden Gardens pitch turns slower as the contest progresses and it will not be an easy batting surface. The batters must resort to a cautious approach on this wicket rather than going for aggressive shots right away.