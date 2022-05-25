IPL 2022 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

RCB vs LSG eliminator 1

The Eliminator match of the Tata IPL 2022 will see Lucknow Super Giants facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 25th May at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It will be the second game between both teams this season. RCB won the first game by 18 runs after scoring 181 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

LSG, who are playing their first IPL season, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game.

The winner of the eliminator 1 will face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match.

Dream11 Prediction – RCB vs LSG– IPL 2022

KKR vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: KL Rahul (C), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Marcus Stoinis, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (VC), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Warindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohsin Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi