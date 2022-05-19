IPL 2022: Watch Natasa Stankovic's reaction as Hardik Pandya's bat slips out of his hand

Natasa Stankovic reacts after Hardik Pandya's flew out in the air

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic has been a constant feature in all of Gujarat Titans' games this IPL season. She has been spotted in the stands, supporting her husband, and the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore was no different.

As the Gujarat Titans skipper tried to accelerate his inning, during one of his attempts to strike a big shot, Hardik's bat slipped out of his hand and went flying away toward the umpire near the leg side.

Thankfully the bat landed in no man's land and no harm was done to anyone on the field, the reaction from Hardik's wife Natasa really said it all. She appeared just as shocked as anyone inside the stadium.

Check out Natasa Stankovic's reaction here:

when I wanted hardik Pandya to "send it flying" I meant the ball not the bat pic.twitter.com/phk4wv9684 — TVkachu #Ely200K (@TVkachu_) May 19, 2022

