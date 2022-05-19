IPL 2022 RCB vs GT: Wankhede Stadium pitch, weather report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match

RCB vs GT Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore return to action on Thursday in a must-win game against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Faf du Plessis' RCB need a win and that too by a big margin against the top-placed Gujarat side to ensure a spot for themselves in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

A win over Hardik Pandya's GT would see RCB jump to 16 points, which won't be enough for them to secure a place in the playoffs, thus, they will have to beat Gujarat by a big margin and hope that other results also go in their favour.

Gujarat meanwhile are guaranteed a top place finish, and they will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going and end the league stage of IPL 2022 on a positive note.

READ| IPL 2022: Ahead of RCB vs GT match, Virat Kohli gives Rashid Khan special gift

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 29°C and 30°C on May 19, Thursday with 71-78% humidity and wind speeds between 16-18 km/hr. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

RCB vs GT - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium has reasonable help for both batsmen and bowlers. We can expect an average total of somewhere near 180, the venue has been a batter's paradise so far. We can expect a high-scoring game tonight.

READ| RCB vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami