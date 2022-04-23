IPL 2022: Marco Jansen, T Natarajan's blitz fires SRH to 5th consecutive win, RCB lose by 9 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad steamrolled over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, as they defeated RCB but 9 wickets to pick up their fifth consecutive win of IPL 2022 season.

Marco Jansen got SRH up and running early in the game, and inflicted back to back dismissals on Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat to send a statement of intent. Umran Malik and T Natarajan then joined the party as they ripped apart the rest of the batting order to fold RCB for 68 runs.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson came out all guns blazing and the former nearly scored a half-century before gifting away his wicket needlessly. He nonetheless scored 47 runs off 28 balls to lead his side over the line.

READ| April 23 brings bad luck for RCB as they suffer batting collapse again, netizens call it 'nightmare date'

An emphatic win for #SRH as they beat #RCB by 9 wickets



Splendid performance from Kane & Co. This is one happy group right now



They move to No.2 on the points table #TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/TocgmvruFL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2022

The win also took SRH to second place with 10 points while RCB, who are still placed third, will like to forget this game as a bad dream.

There couldn't have been a quicker end to a contest as Jansen removed Faf du Plessis (5), Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) off second, third and final delivery of the second over to make it 8 for 3.

It soon became 20 for 4 when Natarajan got Glenn Maxwell (12) caught brilliantly by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The other player to reach double figure was Suyash Prabhudesai (15).

READ| IPL 2022: SRH owner Kaviya Maran dances while celebrating Shahbaz Ahmed's wicket, video viral

There was not much resistance from the other batters and once Dinesh Karthik (7) was caught down leg-side off Suchith trying to sweep, it was all over for RCB.

Once it was 47 for 6 after nine overs, the lower order looked mortally scared facing the fast and furious Umran as it seemed as if the ball was hitting the bat rather than the other way round.

Natarajan also kept up the pressure, snuffing out the wickets as veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapped up the innings.

With inputs from PTI