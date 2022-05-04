IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in India

Chennai Super Kings won its previous IPL game under the leadership of MS Dhoni. CSK look good in all three departments of the game and Ruturaj Gaikwad came back to form with a score of 99 in his previous IPL game against SRH. As far as the RCB is concerned, they lost their previous IPL game against Gujarat Titans courtesy of the match-winning partnership of Rahul Tewatia and David Miller.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings start?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on May 4 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings place?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will be held at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul