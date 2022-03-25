IPL 2022: KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants is among the new teams taking part in this IPL. KL Rahul, who previously had the experience of leading Punjab Kings the previous year will now be leading this new IPL side during this season.

Ahead of the main auction in 2022, Lucknow Super Giants drafter 3 players like KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoins to their team.

During the IPL auction 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants managed to buy some good T20 players like Manan Vohra, Maish Panday, Evan Lewis, and Krunal Pandya.

Lucknow Super Giants will play their 1st IPL game of the season against another new team, Gujarat Giants on 28th March 2022.

LSGs full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

LSG Schedule for IPL 2022:

.Match 1, March 28: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, March 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, April 29: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 1: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans at MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at Brabourne Stadium- CCI in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

LSG's Full Squad

Batters: Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Panday

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Allrounders: Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Karan Sharma, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Ayush Badoni

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan