IPL 2022 Rohit Sharma led MI full schedule match timing venues squad All you need to know

Mukesh Ambani owned, Mumbai Indians is all set to enter the IPL 2022 as favorites. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, The Mumbai Indians have already won 5 IPL trophies and they will be playing for the record 6th title in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The Mumbai Indians have managed to keep their core intact as they retained their main performers like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Burmah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

The Mumbai Indians are known to back the young talent and this time also they managed to buy some of the exciting young players like Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, and Daniel Sams. Mumbai Indians also bought back some of their players like Ishan Kishan and Arjun Tendulkar from the previous seasons.

Ahead of MI's opening game against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium here's all you need to know about the Rohit Sharma-led franchise.

MI's full schedule, matching timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

MI Schedule for IPL 2022:

March 27 - DC vs MI - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 2 - MI vs RR - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 6 - KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 9 - RCB vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 16 - MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 21 - MI vs CSK - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 24 - LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 30 - RR vs MI - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 6 - GT vs MI - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 9 - MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 12 - CSK vs MI - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 17 - MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 21 - MI vs DC - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

MI's Full Squad

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis

Wicketkeepers: Aryan Juyal, Ishan Kishan

Allrounders: Rahul Buddhi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabien Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi.