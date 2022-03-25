IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titan's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Gujarat titians are among the two new teams in the IPL 2022. This year, Hardik Pandya is given the responsibility to lead this team in the IPL. It will be the first time when Hardik Pandya will be captaining an IPL side.

Ahead of the main auctions, Gujarat Titans had the opportunity to draft three players in their team and they picked Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Sunil Naraine ahead of the auctions.

During the IPL 2022 mega auctions, The Gujarat titans picked some important experienced players like David Miller, Mohammed Shami, and Wriddhiman Saha. They also went for the young players like Nood Ahmad, Yash Dayal, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Gujarat titans will start their IPL 2022 journey against another new team, Lucknow Super Giants on March 28th, 2022.

Gujarat Titans full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Gujarat titans Schedule for IPL 2022:

March 28 - GT vs LSG - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 2 - GT vs DC - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 11 - SRH vs GT - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 14 - RR vs GT - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 17 - GT vs CSK - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 27 - GT vs SRH - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 30 - GT vs RCB - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 6 - GT vs MI - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 10 - LSG vs GT - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 15 - CSK vs GT - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 19 - RCB vs GT - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

Gujarat Titans Full Squad

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Wrisshiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzzari Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Lockie Ferguson, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore