IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis-led RCB's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

RCB will be coming to this year's IPL with a new captain Faf du Plessis. RCB is one among the few other teams that have never lifted an IPL trophy.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, The franchise retained its 3 players and went to the auction with a purse of 57 Crore. They retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammad Siraj. This year IPL will be playing without couple of their main players like AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal.

During the IPL auction, The RCB focused to make a team that has a mix of both young and experienced players, and for that, they brought players like Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Siddharth Kaul.

Ahead of RCB's opening game against Punjab Kings on March 27 in Mumbai here's all you need to know about the Faf du Plessis-led franchise.

RCB's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

RCB Schedule for IPL 2022:

March 27 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

March 30 – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 5 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 9 – RCB vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 12 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 16 – RCB vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 19 – RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 23 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 26 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 30 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 4 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 8 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 13 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 19 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

RCB's Full Squad

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suyash Prabhudessai

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Josh Hazelwood, Jason Behrendoff, Chama V Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul