IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal walks even though umpire didn't signal out, watch viral video

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back to the dugout, even though umpire didn't signal out

Rajasthan Royals faced off against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, hoping to carve a way through to the IPL 2022 final.

The Royals were asked to bat first in the Qualifier 1, but they lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early, whose dismissal became one of the biggest talking points from the match between GT vs RR.

Yash Dayal provided his Gujarat side with the early breakthrough as Yashasvi edged a good-length delivery into the hands of the wicketkeeper during the last ball of second over of the Royals' inning.

The umpire wasn't entirely convinced with the same, however, Jaiswal showed great sportsmanship as he walked back straight to the dugout, after which the umpire also gave him out.

Bruce Oxenford appeared reluctant initially but raised his finger as soon as Jaiswal started to walk back.

A video of the dismissal has now gone viral on social media:

