IPL 2021 Player Retention: Updated squads, purses and releases

LASITH MALINGA released by Mumbai Indians. The leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for the IPL 2021 season. In another news, Rajasthan Royals (RR) released Steve Smith and has named Sanju Samson as their captain for the upcoming season.

These are just some of the big takeaways from the retention and release announcements by the eight IPL franchises Wednesday evening. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released the most number of players, 10 to be exact, Kings XI Punjab have the highest purse remaining, over 50 crores. Here are the updated squads, purses and the list of released players by each of the franchise:

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have released six players - Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla.

Also read IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell released by Kings XI Punjab after dismal IPL 2020

CSK now have a purse of INR 22.9 crores remaining with one overseas slot left.

Updated Squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, N. Jagdeesan, KM Asif, Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood.

Also read IPL 2021: Lasith Malinga released by Mumbai Indians

According to Leo, #Yellove finish with SIX and bid adieu emotions, coming soon! #StayTuned January 20, 2021

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have released seven players - Lasith Malinga, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh

MI now have a purse of INR 15.35 crores remaining with four overseas slots left.

Updated Squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn.

Thank you for everything! There will always be a special place for you all in MI’s #OneFamily! #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/qjhMLHPTLc — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 20, 2021

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have released eight players - Steve Smith, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Shashank Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot

RR now have a purse of INR 34.85 crores remaining with three overseas slots left.

Updated Squad: Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Andrew Tye.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have released 10 players - Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube

RCB now have a purse of INR 35.7 crores remaining with three overseas slots left.

IPL 2020 Squad: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmad, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams(T), Harshal Patel(T).

IPL Retention Announcement Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. #PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have released six players - Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth and Harry Gurney

KKR now have a purse of INR 10.85 crores remaining with two overseas slots left.

Updated Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Tim Seifert.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have released eight players - Daniel Sams(T), Harshal Patel(T), Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jason Roy and Tushar Deshpande

DC now have a purse of INR 12.8 crores remaining with three overseas slots left.

Updated Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Chris Woakes.

RETAINED PLAYERS Back where they belong Here is the list of all the DC Stars who'll ROAR with us in #IPL2021 as well #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/4Z3HusQwaD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021

TRADE ALERT Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams have been traded from the Delhi Capitals. We would like to wish both the all-rounders good luck for their stint with @RCBTweets #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/mPaQ55uSbw — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 20, 2021

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab have released 9 players - Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

KXIP now have a purse of INR 53.2 crores remaining with five overseas slots left.

Updated Squad: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have released five players - Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav and Prithvi Raj Yarra

SRH now have a purse of INR 10.75 crores remaining with one overseas slot left.

Updated Squad: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.