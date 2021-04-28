IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats, records, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, everything you need to know

Chennai Super Kings after leaving the last season's demons aside have looked like the champion side they have been in the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again as they have won four out of the five games they have played pretty convincingly. Their Wednesday's opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have had the exact opposite starts to their campaign in the 14th edition of the IPL, losing four out of the five games they have played.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has had the advantage over the Orange Army in the last five games the two sides have played against each other, winning three of them. This will be the first game of this season to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and the men in yellow will have the upper hand, purely based on their form, however, Sunrisers Hyderabad having lost their last game marginally in the super over, would want to arrest their losing streak till it's too late.

Head-to-head: 14 games; CSK - 10, SRH - 4

The Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 14 times in the 6 seasons of the IPL (SRH came into existence in 2013 and CSK were suspended for two seasons - 2016 and 2017) and the men in yellow have had the upper hand with 10 wins with a winning percentage of 71, while SRH have won only 4 out of those 14 encounters.

In the last year's IPL, both sides won one game each. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the first game by 7 runs owing to a fabulous partnership between the two youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. The reverse fixture was a one-sided one with the CSK winning the game by 20 runs with the help of some valuable knocks from Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Sam Curran.

Suresh Raina leads the most runs list

Mr IPL Suresh Raina leads the most run-getters list in the CSK vs SRH clashes with 415 runs. Raina is followed by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has 399 runs to his name against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while the former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson is in third place with 353 runs.

Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in the CSK vs SRH games with 17 scalps. His Chennai Super Kings teammate Deepak Chahar is on the second spot with 9 wickets.