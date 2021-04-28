CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

CSK vs SRH Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see top-order team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.

The three-time champions CSK are on a roll since losing their first game of the tournament. MS Dhoni and co. will head into this fixture on the back of a 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Riding on the exploits of Faf du Plessis and Deepak Chahar - also the all-round performance by Ravindra Jadeja - CSK have impressed with both the bat and ball.

As for the wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. With only one win in five games, the SRH side will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Their top-order trio of Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, and Kane Williamson have excelled, it is their middle-order woes costing them a few games this season. The onus will be on Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey, with the latter likely to make a return.

Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Match 23, IPL 2021 in Delhi

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, and Imran Tahir

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, and Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, and Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad My Dream11 Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, and Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 28. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads