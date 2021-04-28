CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi
CSK vs SRH Dream 11 Team Predictions - Best Player's list for Match 23 of CSK vs SRH IPL 2021, Captain & Vice Caption, Fantasy Playing Tips and more.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction , File Photo
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
CSK vs SRH Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see top-order team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday.
The three-time champions CSK are on a roll since losing their first game of the tournament. MS Dhoni and co. will head into this fixture on the back of a 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Riding on the exploits of Faf du Plessis and Deepak Chahar - also the all-round performance by Ravindra Jadeja - CSK have impressed with both the bat and ball.
As for the wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. With only one win in five games, the SRH side will be desperate to return to winning ways.
Their top-order trio of Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, and Kane Williamson have excelled, it is their middle-order woes costing them a few games this season. The onus will be on Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey, with the latter likely to make a return.
Dream11 Prediction – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Match 23, IPL 2021 in Delhi
CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina
All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, and Imran Tahir
CSK vs SRH Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, and Imran Tahir
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, and Sandeep Sharma
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad My Dream11 Playing XI
Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, and Imran Tahir
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 28. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy.