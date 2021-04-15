IPL 2021: 'Chuna laga diya,' Punjab fans after Glenn Maxwell scores runs for RCB two games in a row
Glenn Maxwell, who scored 108 runs in 13 innings for the Punjab side in the last IPL, has amassed 98 runs in just two innings for RCB.
Glenn Maxwell won the 'Player of the Match' award for his innings of 59 runs off 41 balls for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad | Photo: BCCI / IPL / Twitter
A change in team has brought in a change of fortunes for Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the star all-rounder brought up his first fifty in the tournament after a gap of five years, sure he didn't feature in the 2019 edition, but still, four years is a huge gap for a player of a calibre of that of Maxwell.
Maxwell's innings of 59 runs off 41 deliveries proved to be very crucial in the end for the Virat Kohli-led side against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as RCB reached a score of 149 runs, which was enough in the end as the chasing became extremely difficult and RCB won by six runs.
Maxwell, who has gone through a lean patch in the IPL for a long period of time was released by the Kings XI Punjab after his poor returns for the side, scoring just 108 runs in 13 innings with a highest score of 32 runs where he didn't hit a single six.
However, in the two innings playing for RCB, Maxwell has hit five sixes and has been striking at 142 without taking much risks and pressure on himself.
But, it isn't going down well with the Punjab fans certainly as they will be ruing the fact that he didn't perform at all in the last season when he was with them. Twitter users didn't leave the chance to have some fun with the fans of the Punjab side seeing Maxwell come into his own in RCB's red and gold.
Here are some of the reactions:
April 14, 2021
#IPL2021 #Maxwell #RCBvsSRH Punjab fans after Maxwell scoring runs for RCB pic.twitter.com/8ymZbVu4sR— Shaikh Sohail (@S_sohail_18) April 14, 2021
Preity Zinta and punjab king's after seeing the batting of maxwell for Rcb pic.twitter.com/QROIWxdblR— Fahad (@_ifahadmuzaffar) April 9, 2021
Maxwell Maxwell for Punjab for #RCB #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #RCBvSRH #RCBvsSRH #SRHvsRCB #GlennMaxwell #Maxwell#RCB #SRH pic.twitter.com/pbR02CI39G— Prasoon Jain (@Prasoonjain31) April 14, 2021
Punjab fans after seeing Maxwell innings : pic.twitter.com/sd9XyRaX3E— शुभम यदुवंशी (@oye__memer) April 14, 2021
Maxwell for Maxwell for Punjab RCB pic.twitter.com/67SogSoSL0— Ammar (@itzz__ammar) April 14, 2021
Punjab Kings reaction on seeing the current form of Maxwell : . . .#RCBvsSRH #RCBforever #AskStar #IPL2021 #Maxi #Warner #Siraj #Shahbaz #manishapandey #Chahal #PBKS #HarshalPatel #Rashid #Virat #Kohli #IPL pic.twitter.com/K1lcLLwOfZ— Ig:@cudymemes (@Mohamme98135095) April 14, 2021
Punjab fans after Maxwell's back to back boundaries :#RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/dQi1FuSwXt— Tanuja Reddy (@itanutweets) April 14, 2021
Punjab Team watching Maxwell playing well pic.twitter.com/KxchRxwcbO— Aman (@Humourlessly) April 9, 2021