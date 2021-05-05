IPL 2021: Shocking! Bookies approached cleaner in Delhi for betting, says BCCI Anti Corruption Unit Chief

In one of the sensational revelations, one day after the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief Shabbir Hussain Shekhadam Khandwawala, the corruptors used one of the accredited cleaners at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for 'pitch-siding' to get the ball-by-ball information for betting on the games in the capital.

According to the news agency PTI, the cleaner used the time lag between the live match action and the TV coverage to help in ball-by-ball betting, which is also known as pitch siding or court siding, as the new practice employed by the bookies during the IPL.

Pitch-siding is the practice of transmitting information from sporting events for the purpose of gambling, or directly placing bets on the live game.

Also read BCCI informs Delhi High Court of IPL 2021 being suspended indefinitely

Shabbir Hussain Shekhadam Khandwawala, a former DG of Gujarat Police on Wednesday said, "One of my ACU officers caught a person and handed over the details to Delhi Police. While that particular offender managed to flee leaving behind his two mobile phones, ACU lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

"We are thankful to Delhi Police that in a separate incident they caught two other persons from the Kotla on ACU tip-off."

The Delhi Police arrested two people with fake accreditation cards during the Sunday game in Delhi between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2.

"So on two separate days, these people managed to get access to Kotla. The one who fled came in the garb of a cleaner. However, we have all his details as he was employed for the tournament. His Aadhar Card details have been handed over to Delhi Police," Hussain said.

"I am confident that he will be nabbed in a day or two. He is a small fry working for a couple of hundred or some thousand bucks may be," the ACU chief said.