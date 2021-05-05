Chairman Brijesh Patel opens up on plans of THIS possible window of resumption of IPL 2021

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is suspended and cancelled, the chairman of the league has reiterated amid speculations after the release from the board mentioned that players will go back home as it can't be resumed after a week as many reports suggested.

Brijesh Patel, the chairman of the IPL Governing Council (GC) has said that the administration is looking at a September window for the resumption of the league, before or after the ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated to atek place in the October-November window later this year in India only.

Talking to The Times of India, Patel said, "The Covid situation in the country is currently grim, so it is too early to say when the tournament will resume. Also, there are various other factors that need to be considered. The FTP (Future Tour Programme) needs to be taken into consideration. We’ll have to wait and see if we’ll get a window before or after the T20 World Cup."

After two cases in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp and a few cases in Chennai Super Kings camp including that of bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and batting coach Michael Hussey, two new cases emerged out of the iPL bubble, one from Sunrisers Hyderabad of wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and one from the Delhi Capitals, of leg-spinner Amit Mishra. The BCCI and the IPL GC had to take a decision before the cases spread like a wildfire in the bubble.

Talking about the decision, Patel said that there was a consideration of the rescheduling of the matches and shifting the venues but with two more teams getting affected by the COVID-19 meant the feasibility of holding the matches in this situation went out of the window and the suspension was the right decision.

Only 29 of the total 60 matches were played in the 14th edition of the IPL with Delhi Capitals playing the most number of matches and finishing at the top of the table with 6 wins out of the eight matches they played, all other teams except the Punjab Kings had played 7 games.