IPL 2021: Big blow to SunRisers Hyderabad as Wriddhiman Saha tests COVID-19 positive

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri claims some people wanted more Indians to die in Covid-19 pandemic: 'They only showed Hindu funerals...'

'New beginnings': Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce pregnancy, share adorable post

Meet Alpesh Rathod, cracked NEET successfully, his MBBS admission got cancelled after one year due to…

Nijjar killing: US confirms intelligence from Five Eyes nations helped link India to Khalistani leader's death

Noida: Woman slaps, grabs collar of society president for tearing missing dog poster; watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri claims some people wanted more Indians to die in Covid-19 pandemic: 'They only showed Hindu funerals...'

'New beginnings': Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce pregnancy, share adorable post

'Driving in Delhi is like a death wish': Trevor Noah leaves audience in splits at India debut

10 Indian superfoods with low GI for weight loss and diabetes

10 Snakes with longest fangs in wild

8 most educated Bollywood celebrities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

'Driving in Delhi is like a death wish': Trevor Noah leaves audience in splits at India debut

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann grooves to Navraj Hans' songs, sangeet videos go viral

Vishal Bhardwaj says he didn't see The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story 'consciously': 'If there’s so much negativity...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2021: Big blow to SunRisers Hyderabad as Wriddhiman Saha tests COVID-19 positive

The news of Wriddhiman Saha testing COVID-19 positive has been confirmed by SunRisers Hyderabad management.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2021, 02:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In yet another bad news for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 fans, SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for coronavirus. The news of Saha testing COVID-19 positive has been confirmed by SRH management.

Saha has become the first player from SRH to test positive for the highly infectious disease.

According to Cricbuzz, before going into the huddle, some IPL officials dialled a few franchises to know their views on the tournament's future. This was followed by a statement on the decision from BCCI which assured the participants of safe travel back home.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021," read a statement from BCCI.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who quit his prestigious job to become CEO of private companies

Meet son of Indian billionaire with family net worth of Rs 56000 crore, who serves as managing director of...

Asian Games 2023: Rowing duo Arjun Jat Lal, Arvind Singh clinch India’s 2nd silver medal

‘With a heavy heart’: Naseem Shah pens emotional message after missing out on Pakistan's World Cup 2023 squad

'Cannot select Kuldeep...': Inzamam’s hilarious response to a query on Indian spinner leaves everyone in splits

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE