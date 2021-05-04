IPL 2021: Big blow to SunRisers Hyderabad as Wriddhiman Saha tests COVID-19 positive

The news of Wriddhiman Saha testing COVID-19 positive has been confirmed by SunRisers Hyderabad management.

In yet another bad news for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 fans, SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for coronavirus. The news of Saha testing COVID-19 positive has been confirmed by SRH management.

Saha has become the first player from SRH to test positive for the highly infectious disease.

According to Cricbuzz, before going into the huddle, some IPL officials dialled a few franchises to know their views on the tournament's future. This was followed by a statement on the decision from BCCI which assured the participants of safe travel back home.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021," read a statement from BCCI.