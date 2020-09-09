IPL 2020 team profile: Kings XI Punjab's Karnataka connection key

The perennial underachievers of the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab have always flattered to deceive in the tournament. They had a golden chance to win the title in IPL 2014 but an inspired Kolkata Knight Riders derailed their chances. Now, in IPL 2020, they have a massive Karnataka connection. With the presence of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Anil Kumble as a coach, it is a wonder why Kings XI Punjab are not known as Kings XI Karnataka.

Under the captaincy of Rahul for the first time, Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to put up a better show after years of inconsistency. Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss and James Neesham are two entertainers both on and off the field and they may be wanting to play cricket the Punjabi style, which is plenty of fun and aggression. With Sheldon Cottrell in the line-up as well as great bowling in the form of Mohammed Shami, Kings XI Punjab can go the entire distance in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab full squad:

Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Kings XI Punjab support staff:

Anil Kumble (Director of cricket operations and head coach), Andy Flower (Assistant coach), Wasim Jaffer (Batting coach), Charl Langeveldt (Bowling coach), Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach), Andrew Leipus (Team physio), Adrian Le Roux (Trainer)

Kings XI Punjab Indian player to watch out for:

KL Rahul: After R Ashwin was released and purchased by Delhi Capitals (DC), the Punjab franchise made KL Rahul their new skipper. Rahul was made to play at different positions in the New Zealand series - wicketkeeper, the opener to even batting at the fifth spot.

Kings XI Punjab overseas player to watch out for:

Sheldon Cottrell: The salute master will make sure the celebration is worth it when he will take wickets in UAE. The new addition of the Windies star will surely help Punjab in the getting the desired wickets.

Kings XI Punjab past IPL record:

2008: Semi-final

2009: 5th

2010: 8th

2011: 5th

2012: 6th

2013: 6th

2014: Runners-up

2015: 8th

2016: 8th

2017: 5th

2018: 7th

2019: 6th