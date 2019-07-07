'India would be very happy that we won today': South Africa’s Faf du Plessis predicts World Cup finalists

World Cup 2019: South Africa handed an upset to Australia after defeating them by 10 runs in the last match of the round-robin.

The Proteas win against Australia resulted in India moving to the top of the table.

Speaking to the media after his side’s victory, captain Faf du Plessis picked the two finalists and his favourite to win the Cricket World Cup final. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star chose to go with India and England, before claiming that either India and Australia can even go all the way.

“I think India would be very happy that we won today… I’d probably say England-India final… I think India and Australia play big games very well. So I’d probably back one of them in the biggest stage of all,” he said according to Cricbuzz.

Being at top of the table, the Men in Blue will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals, with Australia facing England.

India’s semi-final will take place on July 9 at Old Trafford, Manchester, while the other fixture will take place two days later. The World Cup final will be played on July 14 at Lords.