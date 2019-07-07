'India would be very happy that we won today': South Africa’s Faf du Plessis predicts World Cup finalists

Headlines

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta dismisses reports of Kartik Aaryan's casting in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2

'All three spinners will be...': Zaheer Khan's insights on India's lineup for World Cup clash against Australia

MCD draws up winter action plan to mitigate pollution in Delhi; know what is the plan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahadev App Scam: Here's all about the case and why Ranbir Kapoor is under ED scanner

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

5 Most poisonous snakes found in Mumbai

8 must-watch Bollywood spy thrillers

Top 10 cleanest cities in India 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Mahadev App Scam: Here's all about the case and why Ranbir Kapoor is under ED scanner

'India's is becoming stronger': Putin can't stop praising PM Modi for his leadership, slams West

Massive fire at Mumbai's Goregaon building; 7 killed, 50 injured, 5 in critical condition

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta dismisses reports of Kartik Aaryan's casting in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2

Meet engineer-turned-photographer, cameraman behind Ranbir-Alia, Sid-Kiara, Parineeti-Raghav Chadha's wedding pictures

HomeCricket

Cricket

'India would be very happy that we won today': South Africa’s Faf du Plessis predicts World Cup finalists

World Cup 2019: South Africa handed an upset to Australia after defeating them by 10 runs in the last match of the round-robin.  

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 09:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

World Cup 2019: South Africa handed an upset to Australia after defeating them by 10 runs in the last match of the round-robin.  

The Proteas win against Australia resulted in India moving to the top of the table. 

Speaking to the media after his side’s victory, captain Faf du Plessis picked the two finalists and his favourite to win the Cricket World Cup final. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star chose to go with India and England, before claiming that either India and Australia can even go all the way.

“I think India would be very happy that we won today… I’d probably say England-India final… I think India and Australia play big games very well. So I’d probably back one of them in the biggest stage of all,” he said according to Cricbuzz.

Being at top of the table, the Men in Blue will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals, with Australia facing England.

India’s semi-final will take place on July 9 at Old Trafford, Manchester, while the other fixture will take place two days later. The World Cup final will be played on July 14 at Lords.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags gold medal, Kishore Jena wins Silver in historic 1-2 for India

Meet Indian-origin NASA scientist who will lead rocket mission into October solar eclipse

Nupur Sanon reacts to her debut film Tiger Nageswara Rao clashing with sister Kriti's Ganapath: 'It's Sanon vs Sanon'

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%; inflation likely to ease in September, says Governor

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE