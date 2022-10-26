India vs Pakistan: ‘Unbelievable’ final over had everything, here’s a detailed breakdown

Photo: PTI

India won a historic encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the T20 World Cup 2022. Star batsman Virat Kohli played a masterclass innings which will go down in history books as one of India’s most memorable chases.

Complete with drama, the now-iconic T20 World Cup match went down to the wire in a thrilling final over that had everything - caught out wicket, single, double, triple, four, six, free-hit, byes, stumping, no-ball, wide-ball and a historic win off the last ball.

Can you believe all these happened in one single over:

- a single

- a double

- a triple

- a four

- a six

- two wickets

- a catch

- a stumping

- a bowled

- a wide

- byes

- a no ball

- a free hit

- a famous win

Here’s a breakdown of the thrilling final over:

19.1 - Catch: Hardik Pandya top-edged Mohammad Nawaz’s delivery high in the air which was caught by Babar Azam. Kohli was left at the non-striker’s end with Dinesh Karthik entering to take strike.

19.2 - Single: Finisher Dinesh Karthik smashed the ball to the long-on to take a single and put Kohli back on strike.

19.3 - Double: Kohli dragged the delivery down the wicket to take a quick two-runs. Fresh in to bat, 37-year-old Karthik rolled back the years with phenomenal running between the wickets and diving to get in the crease.

19.4 - Six, no-ball: A big hit was needed and Kohli delivered. The in-form batsman pulled a waist-high ball for a smashing six and then appealed for a no-ball. The umpires paid heed and the tables were turned. 6 runs were now needed of 3 balls. The next one was a free-hit.

19.4 - Wide ball: With Pakistan suddenly on the backfoot, Nawaz started to succumb under pressure and bowled a wide. India now needed 5 off 3.

19.4 - Free-hit, clean bowled, three byes: Nawaz bowled a yorker and did the trick by shattering Kohli’s stumps. However, it was a no-ball and a quick-witted Kohli ran as the ball trickled down to third man after hitting the wickets. Kohli picked up three byes. India now needed 2 off 2.

19.5 - Stumping: Dinesh Karthik tried to finish the match with a sweep but missed. The quicker delivery by Nawaz rubbed his pads and went behind. With Karthik out of his crease, Mohammad Rizwan clipped the bails and sent him home. India now needed 2 runs of 1 ball. Tables had turned again.

19.6 - Wide: Out of the blue! Ravichandran Ashwin came out to bat and showed the brilliant mind that he had. Instead of trying to swing in excitement, he patiently waited for the ball and saw it off down the leg side for a wide. 1 run needed off 1 ball.

19.6 - Four, famous victory: All fielders inside, Ashwin calmly scooped the ball over the infield to win it for India. At the non-striker's end, Kohli burst into tears of joy and passion. India had achieved a famous victory out of nowhere.

