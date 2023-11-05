Headlines

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

'Mahi and me are....': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Randeep Hooda to tie the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in November, details inside

School Holiday 2023: Primary classes closed, online classes begin in Delhi till November 10, amid ‘severe’ AQI

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, shares good relations with Anushka, her husband is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

'Mahi and me are....': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Randeep Hooda to tie the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in November, details inside

Kings whose empires stretched across modern-day Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistani celebs who are now Indian citizens

7 Indian actors best suited to play Virat Kohli in his biopic

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos spark patch-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya, netizens say 'she still has...'

Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

The anticipation for an India-Pakistan encounter in the knockout stages is nothing short of monumental.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and Pakistan are renowned powerhouses in the world of cricket, captivating audiences with their fierce rivalry in every tournament they participate in.

In the grand stage of the World Cup, it is undeniable that the clash between these two rivals garners the utmost attention. The anticipation for an India-Pakistan encounter in the knockout stages is nothing short of monumental.

In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, these two teams have already clashed in the group stages, with India emerging victorious in a dominant display in Ahmedabad. However, the excitement lingers as there is a strong possibility that these formidable teams may cross paths once again in the semifinals or even the highly anticipated Final.

In the World Cup, four teams will advance to the semifinals. The team that finishes first in the table will face the team that finishes fourth, while the second and third placed teams will compete against each other.

Currently, India is leading the table with 14 points after seven matches. On the other hand, Pakistan is currently in fifth place with 8 points after eight matches. Although there is a slim chance for Pakistan to finish third in the table, their most realistic outcome would be finishing fourth. In this scenario, India would need to maintain their top position until the end of the group stages.

How India-Pakistan can meet in the Semifinals? 

Pakistan needs to win their upcoming match in order to secure 10 points. If they succeed, they have a chance to finish 3rd in the table, but only if New Zealand and Australia lose their remaining matches. Additionally, Afghanistan must narrowly defeat Australia and lose against South Africa.

For India to face Pakistan, they must finish 2nd in the table. This can only happen if they lose to South Africa and fail to surpass South Africa's Net Run Rate (NRR) in their match against the Netherlands. It is assumed that India will defeat the Netherlands and South Africa will emerge victorious against Afghanistan.

This scenario presents a more realistic outlook for both teams. India, currently leading the pack, must defeat South Africa to secure their position at the top of the table. On the other hand, Pakistan needs a victory to secure the fourth position.

Should Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, they will undoubtedly compete at the prestigious Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Traditionally, this venue hosts Semifinal 2, featuring the second and third-placed teams. However, if Pakistan manages to reach the final four, they will instead play in Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Randeep Hooda to tie the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in November, details inside

'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

Congress contesting Chhattisgarh polls using...: Smriti Irani slams Baghel over ED's Mahadev app claim

Diwali 2023: 5 must-visit Indian cities to experience the festival of lights

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE