India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in World Cup 2023 still possible, Check details

India and Pakistan are renowned powerhouses in the world of cricket, captivating audiences with their fierce rivalry in every tournament they participate in.

In the grand stage of the World Cup, it is undeniable that the clash between these two rivals garners the utmost attention. The anticipation for an India-Pakistan encounter in the knockout stages is nothing short of monumental.

In the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, these two teams have already clashed in the group stages, with India emerging victorious in a dominant display in Ahmedabad. However, the excitement lingers as there is a strong possibility that these formidable teams may cross paths once again in the semifinals or even the highly anticipated Final.

In the World Cup, four teams will advance to the semifinals. The team that finishes first in the table will face the team that finishes fourth, while the second and third placed teams will compete against each other.

Currently, India is leading the table with 14 points after seven matches. On the other hand, Pakistan is currently in fifth place with 8 points after eight matches. Although there is a slim chance for Pakistan to finish third in the table, their most realistic outcome would be finishing fourth. In this scenario, India would need to maintain their top position until the end of the group stages.

How India-Pakistan can meet in the Semifinals?

Pakistan needs to win their upcoming match in order to secure 10 points. If they succeed, they have a chance to finish 3rd in the table, but only if New Zealand and Australia lose their remaining matches. Additionally, Afghanistan must narrowly defeat Australia and lose against South Africa.

For India to face Pakistan, they must finish 2nd in the table. This can only happen if they lose to South Africa and fail to surpass South Africa's Net Run Rate (NRR) in their match against the Netherlands. It is assumed that India will defeat the Netherlands and South Africa will emerge victorious against Afghanistan.

This scenario presents a more realistic outlook for both teams. India, currently leading the pack, must defeat South Africa to secure their position at the top of the table. On the other hand, Pakistan needs a victory to secure the fourth position.

Should Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, they will undoubtedly compete at the prestigious Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Traditionally, this venue hosts Semifinal 2, featuring the second and third-placed teams. However, if Pakistan manages to reach the final four, they will instead play in Mumbai.