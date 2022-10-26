India vs Netherlands: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch and weather report for IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022

Source: BCCI (Twitter), ICC (Twitter)

Team India are set to take on Netherlands in their next T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Thursday, October 27, at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). While there was a lot of talk about the weather of Melbourne ahead of India's meeting against Pakistan, there is less chance of Sydney weather playing spoilsport, despite predictions of overcast conditions.

Rohit Sharma and Co registered an emphatic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan courtesy of heroics from Virat Kohli who scored unbeaten 82 runs. The Men in Blue chased down the required total of 160 runs on the last ball itself, with Ravichandran Ashwin hitting the winning boundary.

While fans were worried about Melbourne weather, they shouldn't be too worried about the same as rain is less likely to have a say in Sydney.

India vs Netherlands: Sydney weather report

Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 stage after emphatic wins in the previous round but they will face a stern task in Team India.

The playing conditions in Sydney's SCG are likely to produce a complete 40-over match. The temperature in Sydney will be around 18 degrees Celcius, which would be great conditions for playing cricket. Humidity is expected to be around 60% while the chances of cloud cover are 10%.

As per Accuweather, the chances of rain in Sydney are 0%, although as seen in Melbourne as well, the weather conditions can change pretty swiftly in Australia.

Overcast weather conditions will prevail, which could give both skippers a headache.

India vs Netherlands: Sydney pitch report

Teams have traditionally preferred to chase at the SCG. It could rain runs aplenty as the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen. Pace attacks are likely to be subdued, while the spinners could have a meaningful say in the game. As the match progresses the pitch will open up, thus chasing will be the perfect option.

India vs Netherlands: Match details

Date & Time: Thursday, October 27 at 12:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

India vs Netherlands: Live streaming

The India vs Netherlands match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. Fans can also tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast on tv in India.