'India are way ahead..': Virender Sehwag reacts to reports of Team India served 'cold' food in Australia

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has reacted to news of Team India being served 'cold' food and sandwiches after a recent training session. The Men in Blue arrived in Sydney ahead of their second fixture in T20 World Cup 2022 against Netherlands.

Rohit Sharma and Co defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a match that went down the wire. It was an emotionally and physically draining experience for the players, and thus some of the players were rested for India's recent training session.

However, much to the surprise of Men in Blue, they were served 'cold' food at Sydney Cricket Ground, after one of their training sessions.

Sehwag wasn't impressed one bit with the latest development and he has opined that India are way ahead of western nations when it comes to providing good 'hospitality'.

"Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards," wrote Sehwag on Twitter.

Cold sandwiches and falafel after an exhausting practice session were just not appetising enough for some in the Indian cricket team and several players refused the offering, opting for meals in their hotel rooms instead.

The Indian players prefer hot food, which is considered a must after an intense training session, and on Tuesday it was not part of the menu, which included fruits apart from falafel (spiced mashed chickpeas or other pulses formed into balls).

It is understood that the after-practice menu is almost the same for all the teams.

The ICC said it is looking into the issue and promised to sort the matter soon. "Yes, the Indian team has told us about their issues with the food after practice. We are trying to figure out and the issue will be sorted," an ICC source told PTI.

