Virat Kohli jumps 6 places to break into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings after Pakistan masterclass

Virat Kohli has climbed into ninth place in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen after his unbeaten 82-run knock helped India beat Pakistan.

Virat Kohli has climbed into ninth place in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen after his unbeaten 82-run knock helped India beat Pakistan. Kohli jumped six berths to land in ninth place, and break into the top 10.

The 33-year-old ranked 35th in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen in August. Before the Asia Cup 2022, he had been struggling for runs throughout the year 2022. Since 2019, Virat had not scored a single international ton.

But everything changed after he decided to take a month-long sabbatical. He took a break and returned rejuvenated. The result? Kohli ended a wait of three years to bring up his 71st international century and finished as the second-highest run-scorer of Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli's T20I batting rankings:-



•Before Asia Cup - 35

•After Asia Cup - 15

•First match of T20 WC - 9 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 26, 2022

Announcing his comeback, 'King Kohli' played one of the 'best ever' innings of his life in his own words, and smashed 82 runs against Pakistan, enabling India to pick up a famous victory in their opening game of T20 World Cup 2022.

Not only did Kohli break records aplenty in the process, he also rose to ninth place in the span of two months since August.

More to follow...