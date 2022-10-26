Virat Kohli jumps 6 places to break into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings after Pakistan masterclass

Headlines

'Always a superstar': Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol celebrates Gadar 2 success, pens heartfelt note with throwback photo

'Don't think about the IPL': Ex-India opener questions Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill's exclusion for Ireland series

Viral video: Railway workers save dog trapped between tracks, internet says 'thankyou'

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi film collapses on second day, earns only Rs 5.05 crore

Will Rs 147000 crore Tata Steel continue India expansion? CEO T V Narendran says this

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Always a superstar': Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol celebrates Gadar 2 success, pens heartfelt note with throwback photo

'Don't think about the IPL': Ex-India opener questions Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill's exclusion for Ireland series

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi film collapses on second day, earns only Rs 5.05 crore

7 yoga asanas for joint pain, arthritis

10 ayurvedic home remedies for cold, cough, and sore throat

10 superfoods for vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

'Always a superstar': Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol celebrates Gadar 2 success, pens heartfelt note with throwback photo

Bhola Shankar box office collection day 2: Chiranjeevi film collapses on second day, earns only Rs 5.05 crore

Jailer box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

HomeCricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli jumps 6 places to break into top 10 of ICC T20I rankings after Pakistan masterclass

Virat Kohli has climbed into ninth place in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen after his unbeaten 82-run knock helped India beat Pakistan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli has climbed into ninth place in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen after his unbeaten 82-run knock helped India beat Pakistan. Kohli jumped six berths to land in ninth place, and break into the top 10. 

The 33-year-old ranked 35th in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen in August. Before the Asia Cup 2022, he had been struggling for runs throughout the year 2022. Since 2019, Virat had not scored a single international ton. 

But everything changed after he decided to take a month-long sabbatical. He took a break and returned rejuvenated. The result? Kohli ended a wait of three years to bring up his 71st international century and finished as the second-highest run-scorer of Asia Cup. 

Announcing his comeback, 'King Kohli' played one of the 'best ever' innings of his life in his own words, and smashed 82 runs against Pakistan, enabling India to pick up a famous victory in their opening game of T20 World Cup 2022. 

Not only did Kohli break records aplenty in the process, he also rose to ninth place in the span of two months since August. 

More to follow...

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Pankaj Tripathi reveals he initially refused Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2: 'I told them I don't have...'

India sets new record for most Asian Champions trophy hockey titles, beat Malaysia 4-3 in the final

Sedition law to be completely repealed: Amit Shah announces in parliament

Viral video: Wild elephant stops bus in Kerala, driver's communication resolves situation, watch

UP news: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of Rs 1,200 crore ethanol plant in Gorakhpur, says farmers' income to rise

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE