India vs Netherlands team news: Hardik Pandya fit to play, Rishabh Pant’s wait continues

Team India are likely to come out with the same playing XI that defeated Pakistan when they face Netherlands on Thursday. Favourites India will take on the European minnows in their second match of Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey gave an update on team news for the match on Wednesday.

“We are not resting anyone. When you have got momentum in the tournament, you want individuals to be in form as well, so every game becomes important,” Mhambrey was quoted to have said.

Hardik Pandya fitness update

There were doubts around the fitness of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who picked up three wickets and made 40 runs in a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli against Pakistan. Pandya had suffered cramps while batting towards the final overs of India’s chase.

Mhambrey has insisted that Pandya is fit to play and India are not considering resting the vital player. Pandya himself wants to play all games, the bowling coach added.

"He [Pandya] is alright, fit to play. We are not considering resting him. He himself wants to play all games. He is an important player, adding balance. Yes, Virat finished the game but we needed an experienced player who knew what can happen if we take the game deep," Mhambrey said.

Wait continues for Pant, Chahal

On the other hand, India’s playing XI still does not look totally settled despite the Pakistan win. The team had to rely on star performances from a few to dig out the famous victory.

But as India plays with the same XI, the only left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant is again likely to be left out, which comes as a disappointment to many fans. Another in-form player who has been a surprise benchwarmer is Yuzvendra Chahal.

The spinner was not in India playing XI for Pakistan. However, he is keeping up the selection pressure with sharp practice sessions where he has been giving a tough time to India’s top-order batsmen.

India will take on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27 in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup 2022.

India, Netherlands squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain and wk), Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidimanuru, Max o Dowd, Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed.

