India's U19 squad announced for upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan

The series starts from November 22.

The All-India Junior Selection Committee has announced India's U19 squad for the five-match one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan U19 on Monday, November 18.

The clash between the two sides will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow from November 22.

Date Match Venue 22nd November 2019 1st One Day Lucknow 24th November 2019 2nd One Day Lucknow 26th November 2019 3rd One Day Lucknow 28th November 2019 4th One Day Lucknow 30th November 2019 5th One Day Lucknow

India U19 squad for the 1st and 2nd one-day: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Priyam Garg, Captain (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Manav Sutar (RCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Kruthik Krishna (wicket-keeper) (KSCA).