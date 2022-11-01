'India lost deliberately against South Africa to stop Pakistan's progress in World Cup', says Salim Malik

Salim Malik

Former captain Saleem Malik, who played for the Pakistan National Cricket Team between 1982-1999, has said that the India National Cricket Team would never want the Men In Green to qualify for the semi-finals and that’s why they deliberately lost to South Africa to hand a major blow to Pakistan’s semi-finals hopes.

On Sunday, October 30, all 6 teams of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 were in action. In the first match, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe while Pakistan defeated the Netherlands and South Africa defeated India in the next two games respectively.

After the results of yesterday’s games, the Proteas are in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals. The Men In Blue are still in a good position, but they can’t afford any more slip-ups. However, the chances of Pakistan qualifying for the semi-finals are very slim.

Speaking to 24 News HD after the match between India and South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Saleem Malik said:

“India kabhi nahi chahega Pakistan aage jaaye (India will never want Pakistan to progress),”

Co-panelist Wahab Riaz intervened to say, “That’s your opinion,” and Salim Malik agreed with a chuckle.

Talking about the match between the Men In Blue and the Proteas, India were able to post 133 for 9 on the board with the help of Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning knock. Suryakumar Yadav scored 68 runs off 40 balls, including 6 fours and 3 sixes, while the rest of the batters scored 57 runs off 80 balls.

Malik further lashed out at India for their poor fielding performance in the match in Perth. He also said that after seeing India’s fielding against South Africa, he has serious doubts that India don’t like Pakistan.

“Agar aaj Indian fielding thodi si behtar karta to match jeet jaate (If India would have fielded better they might have won the match). Mera khayal hai sabse disappointing ye tha ki aaj India ne bahut gandi fielding kari. Ye catch chutne waale nahi hai (India were real poor in the field those channces they missed were really easy),” he said.

“Hamesha India-Pakistan ka rivalry rahi hai. Magar jo unjone fielding ki hai no doubt unhone shuruwaat mey kaafi try kar rahe they, josh dikha rahe they, magar jo fielding ki hai usmey mujhe thoda sa hai ki wo kabhi bhi Pakistan ko like nahi karte (There is always been a rivalry between India and Pakistan. They were showing passion and intent initially but the fielding was below par and I have my doubt tha India don’t like Pakistan,” he added.