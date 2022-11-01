England vs New Zealand Live streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

England Cricket Team

New Zealand will square up against England on Tuesday, November 01. New Zealand have won two of their first three games, so they are essentially in a solid condition. They had impressive victories over Australia and Sri Lanka but were unfortunate to have their game against Afghanistan abandoned owing to the weather.

On the other hand, England had a solid start, defeating Afghanistan, but they had bad luck against Ireland, losing by 5 runs owing to the DLS system.

England must win this game to stay alive in the World Cup. With the form that the Kiwis are in, it will be difficult for England to even win the game.

ENG vs NZ: Match Details

When will the Super 12 match between England and New Zealand take place?

The Super 12 match between England and New Zealand will be held on Tuesday, November 01.

Where will the Super 12 match between England and New Zealand take place?

The Super 12 match between England and New Zealand will take place at the Gabba in Brisbane.

When will the Super 12 match between England and New Zealand start?

The Super 12 match between England and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the Super 12 match between England and New Zealand in India?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Super 12 match between England and New Zealand in India?

Live broadcast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

ENG vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Finn Allan Devon Conway, Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell, Neesham, Santner, Ish Sodhi, Southee, Boult, Ferguson