Will request Wriddhiman Saha to return back to Bengal, says newly elected CAB president Snehasish Ganguly

Snehasish Ganguly on Wriddhiman Saha

The Cricket Association of Bengal are looking to bring back India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. One of the best wicket-keepers, Bengal has ever produced, Saha left the state after a public fallout with a CAB office bearer. The office-bearer had told the media that Wriddhiman Saha does not have any responsibility towards the Bengal team.

After becoming the CAB president, Snehasis Ganguly said after the 91st AGM of CAB that, they will request Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee again to play for Bengal in the coming season.

"Wriddhi is Bengal's pride. From Bengal, only Sourav (113) and Pankaj Roy (43) have played more Test matches than him. He has given a lot to Bengal and he still has plenty more to give," Snehasish said after he was unanimously elected as CAB president in its 91st annual general meeting here.

"We still share a very cordial relationship with Wriddhi and we do believe he will come back to play for Bengal again. Personally, I would be glad if he comes back," Snehasish said.

"At present, it won't be right to disturb him since he's busy with the season. But once the season gets over, I will try and talk with him. The door for him will always be open and we'll be more than happy to welcome him back," Snehasish added.

After the AGM, Snehasis Ganguly said that it was a great responsibility that has been bestowed upon him.

"Being the president of this association is a great honor and responsibility at the same time. It is an emotional day for me also. CAB had a giant role to play behind whatever achievement I have had in cricket. So, I am nostalgic today. We will request Wriddhiman and Sudip to make a comeback at Bengal Cricket. Apart from these we have many agendas," Ganguly said.