U19 Asia Cup 2021: India defeats Sri Lanka by nine wickets to clinch hat-trick title

The U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final saw Team India winning their third consecutive title as they defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. After restricting the side to only 106 runs, rain caused a break and Yash Dhull and his boys were given the target of 102 runs as per the DLS method. The Men in Blue reached the target in 23.3 overs to clinch the title.

In eight editions of the U19 Asia Cup, India had won eight times, which includes a shared trophy in 2012. The side also owns the record of never losing a final. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first, but a disciplined bowling effort from the Men in Blue helped India restrict their opponents to 106/9.

Vicky Ostwal had picked three wickets including two in a single over while Kaushal Tambe piled further misery on the islanders, picking two wickets in his first three overs of the day. Ravi Kumar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Raj Bawa picked a wicket each as well.

Coming in to bat, India lost an early wicket of Harnoor Pannu, but Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shaik Rasheed steadied the innings and brought India towards victory. In the process, Raghuvanshi brought up his fifty in 64 delivers, while his partner scored 31 in 49 balls.

Talking about the two sides, India and Sri Lanka had last met in the final of the U19 Asia Cup back in 2018. The Boys in Blue had registered a 144-run win and Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top-scorer with 85 runs, followed by skipper Prabhsimran Singh (65*), Anuj Rawat (57), Ayush Badoni (52*) and Devdutt Padikkal (31).