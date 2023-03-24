'India afraid of losing, security is just an excuse': Former Pakistan opener stirs fresh Asia Cup controversy

File Photo

Former cricketer Imran Nazir has made a bold statement regarding India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. According to Nazir, India is "afraid of losing" and is using security concerns as an excuse to avoid playing in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously announced that the Indian team would not be participating in the tournament.

Despite the BCCI's decision, the Asia Cup is set to take place in Pakistan, with India's matches being held at a different venue. Nazir has pointed out that several major teams have visited Pakistan in recent years without any security issues. He believes that the real reason behind India's reluctance to play in Pakistan is their fear of losing.

“There is no security reason. Just look at how many teams have been to Pakistan. Forget A teams, even Australia visited. These are all just cover-ups. The truth is that India won't come to Pakistan [for the Asia Cup] because they are afraid of losing. Security is just an excuse. Come and play cricket. When you start playing politics, there is no way back,” Nazir said on Nadir Ali Podcast.

Nazir believes that matches between India and Pakistan should occur more frequently. Additionally, he criticized India, stating that Pakistan's opponents are unable to handle defeat.

“People want to watch India vs Pakistan games because there is a different level of excitement to it. The entire world knows it. Even we as cricketer feel that for cricket to reach every corner of the world, India-Pakistan matches need to happen. We used to play so much cricket. They are such a balanced team but India cannot tolerate losing. It's a game; you'll win some, you'll lose some,” he added.

India and Pakistan faced off in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This was not the first time the two teams had met, as they had previously clashed twice in the Asia Cup held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In addition to these encounters, the women's teams of India and Pakistan have also played against each other on four occasions. These matches took place in the 50-over World Cup held in New Zealand, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Asia Cup in Bangladesh, and the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

